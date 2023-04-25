Sports

IPL 2023: GT smash 207/6 against MI in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill smashed a valiant 56 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans racked up 207/6 against five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the 35th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill (56) laid a solid platform before Abhinav Manohar (42) and David Miller (46) powered GT with a 71-run stand. Miller and Rahul Tewatia (20*) gave the Titans another salubrious finish.

GT score 50 runs in Powerplay

GT were off to a positive start after Rohit Sharma elected to field. However, the Titans accumulated just 17 runs in the first three overs. Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the third over. Gill and Hardik Pandya regained momentum for GT thereafter. Cameron Green conceded 17 runs off the final over of the Powerplay. GT were 50/1 after six overs.

Gill slams his third fifty of IPL 2023

Gill continues his exploits across formats. He brought up his third fifty of the season in the 10th over. Notably, Gill and Vijay Shankar amassed 16 runs in that over. The former now has 17 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. Gill finished with 56 off 34 balls with the help of 7 fours and a solitary six.

Gill struck at over 164

Gill maintained a strike rate of 164.71 against MI. As per Opta, this was his highest strike rate in a match this season. The right-handed batter struck at 175 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this season.

A formidable partnership between Manohar and Miller

Manohar and Miller added 71 runs after GT were reduced to 101/4. While Miller firmly held his end, the former played an impactful knock, striking the bowlers hard. Manohar racked up 42 off 21 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 3) before Riley Meredith got rid of him. Before this match, Manohar smashed just 45 runs at 15.00 in the season.

A strong finish by Miller and Tewatia

Although Manohar departed in the penultimate over, Miller's onslaught continued. The latter hammered 46 balls off 22 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 4 sixes. Meanwhile, Tewatia slammed a 5-ball 20* toward the end (3 sixes).

A look at other notable numbers

GT smashed 50/1 and 53/3 in overs 1-6 and 7-13, respectively. They scored 104/2 in the last seven overs. GT have registered their highest total in the IPL (Previous highest: 204/4 vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023). MI conceded 77 runs against GT and 96 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last two matches, respectively. Piyush Chawla was the pick of MI's bowlers (2/34).