SL vs IRE, 2nd Test (Day 2): Visitors slam 492

Apr 25, 2023

Ireland post 492 in the first innings against SL (Source: Twitter/@CricketIreland)

Ireland are in a commanding position courtesy of some excellent batting in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. The visitors finished at 492, scripting their highest-ever score in Test cricket. At stumps on Day 2, Lankan openers, Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madhuska at the crease and have added 81 runs. The hosts trail by 411 runs in the first innings.

A look at the Day 2 summary

Ireland resumed at 319/4, their overnight score, and they lost Lorcan Tucker early. However, Paul Stirling returned to the crease and then added 64 runs alongside Curtis Campher (111). Both batters slammed centuries. Later, Campher stitched an 89-run stand with Andy McBrine. Ireland folded at 492 as Prabath Jayasuriya finished with 5/174. SL have responded well and are 81/0 at stumps.

A magnificent hand from Stirling

A stalwart in Ireland cricket, Stirling showed great determination to come back to the crease after he was hurt on Day 1. But he completed his unfinished business and scored a well-deserved ton. He stitched a historic 115-run partnership with Andrew Balbirnie, and on Day 2, he added 64 more runs with Campher. Asitha Fernando dismissed him at 103 (181) with a bouncer.

A valiant knock from Campher

Campher fought his way through to register his maiden Test century. He held the lower order together and made sure that Ireland post a big first-inning total. He came to bat when they were 232/4 and added 89 runs with Tucker. Later, he stitched a 64-run stand with Stirling and finally added an 89-run partnership with McBrine. Campher was dismissed by Jayasuriya.

An important innings from Tucker

Tucker has been in scintillating form in the longest format. The wicket-keeper batter was exceptional with his intent on Day 1 and continued the same today before he was removed by Vishwa Fernando. The 26-year slammed his maiden Test fifty. He has already scored a ton against Bangladesh earlier this month. He smashed 10 fours in his knock of 80.

Sixth five-wicket haul for Jayasuriya

Despite the onslaught, Jayasuriya kept on accumulating wickets. He registered his sixth five-wicket haul and has raced to 48 wickets in seven matches. His first scalp was James McCollum and he soon removed Harry Tector. He broke the partnership between Campher and McBrine when he got the former. The Lankan spinner cleaned up the tail by removing Graham Hume and Matthews Humphreys.

Highest-ever total for Ireland in Test cricket

Ireland created history by scoring 492 in the first innings against Sri Lanka in Galle. This is their highest-ever total in Test cricket. 339 was their previous highest which came against Pakistan in Malahide back in 2018. Kevin O'Brien slammed a ton in that match.