Sports

Arshdeep Singh races to 50 IPL wickets with four-fer: Stats

Arshdeep Singh races to 50 IPL wickets with four-fer: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 23, 2023, 10:16 am 2 min read

Arshdeep Singh claims 4/29 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A stellar spell from Arshdeep Singh powered Punjab Kings to an emphatic 13-run triumph over Mumbai Indians in Match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm pacer returned with 4/29 in four overs as PBKS successfully defended 214 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During the course, Arshdeep also completed 50 wickets in the IPL. Here we decode his stats.

A spell to remember from Arshdeep

Chasing 215, MI were off to a poor start as Arshdeep dismissed opener Ishan Kishan (1) cheaply. He then took the important wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (57) in the 18th over, derailing MI's chase significantly. Defending 15 in the last over, Arshdeep gave away just two runs and shattered the stumps of Nehal Wadhera (0) and Tilak Varma (3) in the process.

50 IPL wickets for Arshdeep

Arshdeep made his IPL debut for PBKS in the 2019 season. He has now raced to 53 wickets in 44 games at an economy rate of 8.32. Piyush Chawla (84), Sandeep Sharma (73), Axar Patel (61), and Mohammed Shami (58) are the only other bowlers with 50 or more wickets for PBKS. No other PBKS bowler has taken more wickets than Arshdeep since 2020.

Do you know?

Since IPL 2020, Arshdeep has scalped 23 wickets in overs between 17 and 20 (ER: 8.62). Among bowlers with 20 or more wickets in this phase since 2020, only Jasprit Bumrah (8.11) has a better economy rate. In 2021, Arshdeep recorded a five-wicket haul (5/32) versus Rajasthan Royals. Ankit Rajpoot (5/14) and Dimitri Mascarenhas (5/25) are the only other PBKS bowlers with a five-for.

Purple cap in IPL 2023

Notably, Arshdeep is the current holder of the purple cap in IPL 2023, having scalped 13 wickets in seven games at an impressive economy rate of 8.16. His tally of six powerplay wickets this season is the joint-most for any bowler.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, PBKS were in a spot of bother, having lost four wickets inside 10 overs. However, stand-in skipper Sam Curran (55) and Harpreet Singh (41) came to their rescue. PBKS scored big in the last six overs and finished at 214/8. In reply, MI fought well, with skipper Rohit Sharma (44), Cameron Green (67), and Suryakumar playing solid knocks, but it wasn't enough.