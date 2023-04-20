Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs KKR: David Warner elects to field

Apr 20, 2023

DC skipper David Warner has won the toss

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 28th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Capitals are yet to win their first match of the season. Meanwhile, KKR are coming off two successive defeats. DC skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to field first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the match. The pitch here is generally good for batting, but the slow nature will aid the spinners as the match progresses. 8.17 is the average run-rate for teams batting first here in T20 cricket. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other a total of 30 times, and it has mostly been very close encounters. KKR have the upper hand with 16 victories, but DC isn't far away with 13 wins (one Super Over). In the last meeting, DC prevailed over KKR by four wickets. Delhi chased down the 147-run target with ease. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets for them.

A look at the Playing XI of the two sides

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warne (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Jason Roy, Litton Das to make their KKR debuts

KKR have made four changes. It's a new-look opening combination with Jason Roy and Litton Das making their debuts. Mandeep Singh and Kulwant Khejroliya have also been included. For DC, Philip Salt and Ishant Sharma come in to the starting XI.