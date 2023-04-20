Sports

PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli slams these unique records

PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli slams these unique records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2023, 08:18 pm 3 min read

Kohli is now the third-highest scorer versus Punjab Kings in the IPL, racing to 861 runs at 38.88 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Virat Kohli played a solid hand of 59 versus the Punjab Kings in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Kohli, who led Royal Challengers Bangalore today with Faf du Plessis used as an impact player, saw his side script a necessary 24-run win. Kohli's 59 helped him script several unique records. We decode the same.

Four fifties in the IPL 2023 season

Kohli has looked in great touch in the IPL 2023 season. In six games, Kohli has raced to 279 runs at an average of 55.80. He has clobbered four half-centuries, striking at 142.34. Kohli has also managed 25 fours and 11 sixes so far. His scores in IPL 2023 read 82*, 21, 61, 50, 6, and 59.

A dream opening combination alongside Faf du Plessis

Kohli and Faf added 137 runs for the opening wicket in the match versus Punjab. It's now the fifth-highest opening stand for RCB versus any team in the IPL. Kohli and Faf's 137-run stand is also RCB's second-best partnership for any wicket against Punjab. Kohli and Faf have two 100-plus stands in IPL 2023 (also 148 versus Mumbai Indians).

26th 100-plus stand for Kohli in the IPL

Kohli has now been involved in 26 100-plus stands for RCB. He added his first century-plus stand alongside Chris Gayle back in 2011. Meanwhile, Kohli and Faf have stitched four century-plus stands. Last season, they struck 118 for the second wicket versus PBKS.

Kohli is now the 3rd-highest scorer versus PBKS

Kohli is now the third-highest scorer versus Punjab Kings in the IPL, racing to 861 runs at 38.88. He has slammed one ton and three fifties versus PBKS. In the IPL, Kohli has breached the 6,900-run mark (6,903) at 36.71. He has amassed five tons and 48 fifties. Meanwhile, in the 20-over format, Kohli has 11,605 runs, registering his 89th fifty.

The first player to score 6,500-plus runs as captain

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the first player to complete 6,500 runs in T20 cricket as a captain. Kohli owns 6,510 runs at 43.10. He smashed his 49th fifty as captain in the format. MS Dhoni (6,145) is the only other player to score 6,000-plus runs as a captain in T20 cricket.

Kohli is the third player in IPL with 600-plus fours

Kohli, who smashed five fours and a six versus PBKS, has raced past 600 fours in the IPL (603). He is the third player to do so after Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. Meanwhile, Kohli has also become the first-ever player in IPL history to complete 100 scores of 30+ runs. He also led the Royal Challengers after as many as 556 days.