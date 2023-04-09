Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's 99* propels PBKS to 143/9 versus SRH

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2023, 09:29 pm 2 min read

Unfortunately, Dhawan missed out on a century, remaining unbeaten on 99 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled well to restrict Punjab Kings to 143/9 in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. PBKS hardly got going, losing wickets at key junctures. However, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan (99*), PBKS went past the 140-run mark. For SRH, Mayank Markande claimed a solid four-fer. He finished with 4/15. Here's more.

PBKS manage 41/3 in the PP overs

In the powerplay overs (1-6), PBKS managed 41/3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Prabhsimran Singh back off the very first ball. In the next over, Marco Jansen dismissed Matthew Short for one. Jansen then dismissed Jitesh Sharma in the fourth over to leave Punjab reeling at 22/3. Punjab scored 19 runs from the next two overs. Dhawan was PBKS's mainstay, scoring 21 from 16.

Middle overs see SRH dominate

Markande outfoxed Sam Curran in the ninth over before Umran Malik dismissed Sikandar Raza. SRH added another wicket in their bag as Markande got Shahrukh Khan packing. Umran got Rahul Chahar with a successful review. Markande wasn't done as he got two more wickets. Punjab were 88/9 after 15 overs. PBKS managed 47 in the middle overs and lost six wickets.

Dhawan turns the gear but misses out on a ton

PBKS were in danger to be bowled out for a paltry score before Dhawan turned the screw. He added a 55-run stand for the last wicket alongside Mohit Rathee, who faced just two balls in the partnership. Dhawan's heroics saw PBKS add 55 runs in the death overs. Unfortunately, Dhawan missed out on a century, remaining unbeaten on 99.