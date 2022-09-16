Sports

Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 16, 2022, 01:48 pm 3 min read

2019 World Cup-winning coach, Trevor Bayliss, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Punjab Kings, for the 2023 season. The 59-year-old replaces former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, who helmed the side from 2019-22. Bayliss, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to titles in 2012 and 2014, will be expected to change PBKS' fortunes. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bayliss' arrival to PBKS is a welcoming move.

The Goulburn-born has a stacked resume which makes him an able candidate for this job.

He ended England's WC drought by leading them to a title in his tenure (2015-19).

Besides his run with KKR, Bayliss has had two successive stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2020-21), with the Men in Orange reaching the playoffs in 2020.

Quote I look forward to working with a talented squad: Bayliss

"I'm honoured to be given the Head Coach's role with the Punjab Kings," Bayliss said in a statement released by PBKS. "A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware."

BBL Bayliss helped Sydney Sixers win BBL title

Bayliss was roped in as the head coach by the Big Bash League franchise, Sydney Sixers, in 2011-12. He guided them to a title in BBL, and later, the Champions League T20 in the same year. Sixers fared poorly the next season in BBL but bounced back with playoff finishes in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Overall, it was a lavish run for the Sydney-based franchise.

Hundred Bayliss coached the London Spirit in The Hundred 2022

Bayliss took over the reins of London Spirit after coach Shane Warne's demise earlier this year. The captain-coach pairing of Eoin Morgan and Bayliss fructified as the Spirit concluded at the third spot after their group stage run. The London-based franchise mustered 10 points from five wins and three losses. However, they suffered a five-wicket drubbing to eventual runner-up Manchester Originals in the Eliminator.

Kumble PBKS part ways with Kumble

Kumble's PBKS contract wasn't renewed for the 2023 edition. The franchise failed to reach the playoffs in each of the last three editions of IPL, finishing sixth in 2022. Under Kumble, PBKS managed a 19-23 win-loss record. As per ESPNcricinfo, it remains the second-worst world W/L ratio for a side in the tourney since 2020, behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coach Kumble became the fifth coach of Kings in five seasons

Kumble joined PBKS in 2020. They failed to reach the playoffs and finished fifth in 2020 and 2021. Kings finished sixth in the 2022 edition, which was a 10-team affair. In 2020, Kumble became the fifth coach of Kings in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018), and Mike Hesson (2019). He was the only Indian coach in 2020.

Bayliss Can Bayliss end PBKS' misery?

PBKS seek their maiden T20 title. They have reached the playoffs twice, reaching the semi-finals in the inaugural edition of the IPL and winding up as the runner-up in 2014. And, they have received the wooden spoon thrice (2010, 2015-16), besides missing out in 2018 (7th). Bayliss would have to make a complete turnaround in the franchise's fortunes, right from their opening bout.

Decision Will PBKS retain skipper Mayank Agarwal?

While PBKS have ousted Kumble, it remains to be seen if they retain their skipper Mayank Agarwal. The latter was appointed the captain last season after Lucknow Super Giants traded KL Rahul. However, the batter in him couldn't handle the pressure of captaincy. He scored just 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.5.