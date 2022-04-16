Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 16, 2022, 06:03 pm 3 min read

Liam Livingstone has struck two fifties this season (Source: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

An in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be locking horns with a revamped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. PBKS have won three games this season. They handed a 12-run defeat to MI and now enjoy an NRR of +0.239. SRH are on a three-match winning streak (NRR of -0.196). Here's the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host this fixture. This season, the venue has hosted nine matches so far and the chasing side has won on five occasions. The wicket has averaged 174.6 in the first innings of the last five matches. Viewers can watch the game on Star Sports Network or live-stream on the Hotstar app (3:30 PM IST).

SRH Sunrisers have found their winning formula

Sunrisers Hyderabad have clocked wins in their last three matches versus CSK, GT, and KKR. They have an all-round attack that has been their root cause of victories this season. Rahul Tripathi is enjoying a purple patch this season. Along with Aiden Markram, the duo remains the vital cog with the willow. Bowling-wise, pacers T Natarajan and Marco Jansen can trouble the batters.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met on 18 occasions in the IPL. SRH have a 12-6 record in wins over PBKS. Interestingly, both SRH and PBKS have claimed four wins each in eight face-offs since 2018.

PBKS Mighty Punjab Kings look to derail Sunrisers

Punjab Kings have looked promising with the intent shown on-field. They have conquered three wins from five matches. Beating five-time winners MI would have lifted the spirits of the new recruits. Batting-wise, all eyes would be on Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, and Liam Livingstone. Meanwhile, the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith, and Vaibhav Arora will be backed to garner the early inroads.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan PBKS (probable XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Kane Williamson (SRH) has amassed 159 runs in seven innings against PBKS. He averages 39.75 with two fifties. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has hoarded 171 runs this season at 57.00. T Natarajan (SRH) has affected 11 dismissals in five matches so far. He averages 15.45. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) has aggregated 164 runs in IPL 2022. He averages 32.80 with two fifties.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan Fantasy XI (option 2): Jitesh Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan