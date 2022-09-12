Sports

England beat South Africa in 3rd Test, win series 2-1

Sep 12, 2022

Stuart Broad took his record-breaking 564th wicket in the Test (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England claimed a one-sided win over South Africa in the third Test at Kennington Oval to win the three-match series 2-1. The hosts made a terrific comeback after losing in Lord's. England comfortably chased 130 in the final Test, winning by nine wickets. Notably, Day 1 (rain) and 2 (demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II) of the Test were suspended.

Match How did the match pan out?

As many as 17 wickets fell on the opening day (Day 3). England dismissed South Africa for just 118 after electing to field. Stuart Broad registered figures of 4/41, while Ollie Robinson claimed a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, England finished Day 3 on 154/7. England gained a slender lead before bowling out SA for 169. England chased down 130, losing a solitary wicket.

Broad Broad becomes fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Broad has surpassed the great Glenn McGrath in terms of Test wickets. The former took his 564th wicket on Sunday after dismissing Dean Elgar for 36 in South Africa's second innings. Broad (566) is now the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers in Test cricket, only behind his team-mate James Anderson (667). He is also the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the format overall.

Numbers A look at Broad's incredible numbers

Broad now has 566 wickets from 159 Tests. He claimed four scalps in the first innings. In July, he became just the third seamer to pick 550 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the historic feat on Day 2 of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston. Overall, Broad is only the sixth bowler to enter the 550-wicket club in the longest format.

Jansen Maiden Test five-wicket haul for Marco Jansen

Young South African seamer Marco Jansen once again proved his mettle. He registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket in the first innings. The left-arm seamer recorded brilliant figures of 5/35 in 12.2 overs. Jansen has raced to 37 wickets in seven Tests at a phenomenal average of 18.16. Besides a five-for, he also owns as many as four four-wicket hauls.

Robinson Robinson claims five-for, completes 50 Test wickets

England seamer Ollie Robinson attained a similar feat. He picked a five-for in the first innings, conceding just 49 runs in 14 overs. Robinson also touched the 50-wicket mark in the Test. He now has 51 wickets at an incredible average of 19.80. As per Wisden, legend Ian Botham was the last Englishman to reach 50 Test wickets in fewer games than Robinson.

Information Ollie Pope played a match-winning knock

A brisk knock from top-order batter Ollie Pope made the difference for England. Like SA, England too faced a batting collapse before Pope's 67(77) rescued them. It was Pope's ninth half-century in Test cricket.