England vs India: Rishabh Pant hits fifth ton, scripts history

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 01, 2022, 10:07 pm 2 min read

Rishabh Pant impressed against England on Day 1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Dashing Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant slammed a fine century in the rescheduled fifth Test versus England at Edgbaston on Friday. India were reeling at 98/5 at one stage before Pant was aided by Ravindra Jadeja and the two added a century-plus stand. Pant looked aggressive and his intent has seen India score at a healthy rate. Wit this, Pant created several records

Pant has now slammed his fifth Test century and a third versus England. This was his second century on English soil. He also has one ton each in Australia and South Africa respectively. The southpaw has also surpassed the 2,000-run mark in Test cricket. He has achieved the milestone in 52 innings. He has also gotten past 400 runs in England.

India were in a position of bother after James Anderson and Matthew Potts picked five wickets between them to have the visitors on 98/5. However, Pant and Jadeja combined to put up a valiant show. Jadeja has played the perfect role in supporting Pant, who took on the bowlers. Notably, England spinner Jack Leach faced the brunt.

As per Cricbuzz, Pant is the first Indian keeper to slam four Test centuries outside Asia. The other keepers to slam a century outside Asia are Vijay Manjrekar, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha (1 each). Pant has become the fourth Indian keeper to slams two Test 100s in a calendar year after Budhi Kunderan in 1964, MS Dhoni in 2009, and Saha in 2017.