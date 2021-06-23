New Zealand need 139 to win the World Test Championship

Trent Boult got the key wickets of Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin

A poor batting performance by India has seen New Zealand get on the driver's seat in the ongoing WTC final. Resuming the reserved day on 64/2, India were 130/5, heading to lunch. In the second session, Team India lost five wickets to be bowled out for 170. They have set a paltry target of 139 for the Kiwis, who have 53 overs in hand.

India lose their best bets with the bat

India needed Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to get going post-lunch, however, the former was the first to depart. Neil Wagner angled a ball across right in the channel, making Jadeja poke at it as Kane Williamson took the catch post an outside edge. A few overs later, Boult got a double treat by dismissing both Pant and Ashwin in the same over.

Pant's shocking dismissal hurts India

After Jadeja was dismissed, Pant was batting sensibly and rotating the strike well. However, his decision to go all out against an experienced Boult hurt India's cause. Boult got a ball full, wide, and angling away, as Pant decided to dance down and charge at it. All he offered was a top-edge as Henry Nicholls claimed a stunning catch.

Southee finishes the job for NZ

After Boult got two scalps, veteran pacer Southee ended the show for Team India. He removed Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm pacer used his knowledge and Williamson's perfect field placement helped the side get Shami. And then an out-swinger got Bumrah.