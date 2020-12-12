Team India gained a massive lead on Day 2 of the ongoing Day/Night practice-game against Australia A. The Indian batsmen had an eventful day as four of them registered 50+ scores. Middle-order batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant put India on top, having slammed astonishing centuries. Meanwhile, the Australian bowling attack looked bleak. Here are the key takeaways of the day.

India had bowled out the Aussies on 108 before the umpires called stumps, yesterday. They had a forgettable start to the second innings as opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for three. However, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill smashed respective fifties to steady the ship. Later on, Vihari and Rishabh Pant propelled India to 386/4, which gave the visitors a lead of 472 runs.

Earlier, opener Mayank Agarwal put India in the driving seat after Shaw departed early on. He racked up a well-compiled 61 off 120 balls, thereby taking India past 100. His compatriot Shubman Gill, who joined him after Shaw's dismissal, also fetched a similar result. His 78-ball 65 was studded with 10 fours. By doing so, Gill has inched closer to a Test spot.

Gill's dismissal sparked a controversy on the field. On the final ball of 25th over, he attempted to flick a good length delivery from leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson. However, Sean Abott caught him in the first slip after Gill missed the shot. Although the umpire raised his finger, Gill seemed unhappy with the decision. Notably, the DRS is not available in the practice games.

Both Vihari and Pant paved the way for India in the second innings. The former appeared to be defiant in his approach, finishing on 104* off 194 balls (13 fours). On the other hand, Pant smashed 22 runs in the day's final over to reach his ton (73 deliveries). Overall, he hammered an unbeaten 103 (9 fours, 6 sixes).

