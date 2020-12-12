Real and Atletico lock horns in the Madrid derby later tonight. Atletico could grow further this season by getting the job done against Real in gameweek 13 of La Liga 2020-21 season. The visitors have two matches in hand, with Real too playing one game less. Atletico lead the proceedings in La Liga this season and are unbeaten. Here's the match preview.

Team news Madrid derby: Team news and selection

Real Madrid are set to be without Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic with respective injuries. Martin Odegaard is a doubt with a muscle issue bothering him. For Atletico, the likes of Diego Costa, Jose Gimenez and Manu Sanchez remain on the sidelines. Luis Suarez and Joao Felix are expected to lead the attack for the visitors.

Real Madrid Real will need to be at their best

Real will need to be at their best against their arch-rivals. Los Blancos trail Atletico by six points having played a game more. A defeat could dampen their chances of defending the league crown. With two successive wins across competitions, Real will hope to carry on with the momentum. Manager Zinedine Zidane said Atletico are the favorites to win La Liga this season.

Atletico High-flying Atletico have been superb this season

Atletico have been superb this season and their consistency needs to be lauded. They have won eight and drawn twice so far. With 26 points from 10 games, Atletico are showing signs of doing something special. They have conceded just twice this season and it will be tough for Real to sneak in. They have also won seven successive league games.

Info Fantasy Dream11, predicted line-ups and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction (4-4-2): Oblak; Trippier, Ramos, Varane, Hermoso; Llorente, Kroos, Modric, Carrasco; Benzema (vc), Suarez (c). Real Madrid predicted starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio. Atletico Madrid predicted starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix. Match prediction: Atletico 1-0 Real.

Stats Benzema and Suarez can register special milestones