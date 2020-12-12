New Zealand staged an emphatic turnaround on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies. Middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls registered his career-best score after reviving the hosts on the opening day. He was duly supported with vital contributions from the tail-ender Neil Wagner. After that, the West Indies suffered a usual batting collapse. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

NZ resumed from their overnight score of 294/6, on Day 2. Nicholls capitalized upon his century and took the hosts past 400. The likes of Kyle Jamieson (20) and Tim Southee (11) also chipped in with notable cameos. Eventually, Nicholls stitched a 95-run stand with Neil Wagner, helping the Kiwis post 460. The tourists started poorly, having finished on 124/8 at stumps.

Nicholls Nicholls registers his career-best score

Nicholls emerged as the rescuer on the first day, having recorded his sixth ton in Test cricket. He finished on 117 off 207 balls, a knock that was laced with 15 fours and a six, yesterday. On Day 2, he added another 57 runs to register his career-best Test score. Although he missed out on a double ton, his 174-run knock powered NZ's innings.

Information Wagner shines with an unbeaten 66

Wagner also stepped up a pivotal knock at the fag end. He fired an unbeaten 66 off 42 balls, a knock that was laced with eight fours and four sixes. Notably, this was Wagner's career-best score as well in Test cricket.

Bowlers Kyle Jamieson picks his second five-for in Tests

The New Zealand seamers yet again tested the Caribbeans in stern conditions. Tim Southee, who is nearing 300 Test scalps, removed Kraigg Brathwaite and Darren Bravo initially. Later on, he dismissed the dangerous Jermaine Blackwood. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson's second five-for in Tests left the West Indies reeling. He uprooted the whole middle-order, registering bowling figures of 5/34.

WI West Indies still trail by 336 runs