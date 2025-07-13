Cameron Green gets to this milestone in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has gone past 1,500 runs in Test cricket. The ongoing third and final Test against West Indies in Kingston, which is a Day-Night affair, marked his milestone. The batter started well in Australia's first innings and breached the 1,500-run mark with his 23rd run. He was eventually dismissed for 46. Here we look at his stats.
Knock
A vital partnership with Smith
Green arrived at number three on Day 1 with the scorecard reading 28/1. He added 40 runs with Usman Khawaja before the latter perished. Nevertheless, the all-rounder found another potent partner in Steve Smith as the duo took the Aussies past 100 with a 61-run stand. Green scored 46 off 108 balls, having been bowled by Jayden Seales just before the dinner break.
Career
Here are his Test numbers
Green made his Test debut against India in December 2020. He breached the 1,000-run mark in his 22nd appearance in the format. Playing his 32nd Test, Green has raced to 1,523 runs at an average of 33.84. The tally includes seven fifties besides two hundreds. While 611 of his runs have come in home Tests at 30.55, he has tallied 877 away at 41.76.
Bowling
Here are his bowling numbers
Owing to fitness issues, Green has been away from bowling in recent months. However, he has also made a significant mark with the ball. The right-arm pacer has scalped 35 wickets in whites at 35.31. The right-arm pacer has a fifer under his belt, which came against South Africa in the 2022 Boxing Day Test.