Cameron Green gets to this milestone in Test cricket: Stats 

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has gone past 1,500 runs in Test cricket . The ongoing third and final Test against West Indies in Kingston, which is a Day-Night affair, marked his milestone. The batter started well in Australia's first innings and breached the 1,500-run mark with his 23rd run. He was eventually dismissed for 46. Here we look at his stats.

Knock A vital partnership with Smith Green arrived at number three on Day 1 with the scorecard reading 28/1. He added 40 runs with Usman Khawaja before the latter perished. Nevertheless, the all-rounder found another potent partner in Steve Smith as the duo took the Aussies past 100 with a 61-run stand. Green scored 46 off 108 balls, having been bowled by Jayden Seales just before the dinner break.

Career Here are his Test numbers Green made his Test debut against India in December 2020. He breached the 1,000-run mark in his 22nd appearance in the format. Playing his 32nd Test, Green has raced to 1,523 runs at an average of 33.84. The tally includes seven fifties besides two hundreds. While 611 of his runs have come in home Tests at 30.55, he has tallied 877 away at 41.76.