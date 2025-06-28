Alex Carey slams his 10th fifty in Test cricket: Stats

Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey shone for his side on Day 3 of the 1st Test versus West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Australia resumed Day 3 on 92/4 and lost Travis Head (61) to be 167/5. Carey came in and joined Beau Webster as the two added 41 runs. Carey added three more mini partnerships before perishing for 65. Here's more.

Knock A top effort from Carey's blade Carey played a top knock, scoring 65 runs from 75 balls. He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes. He held his fort and played some brilliant shots. What he did best was to build meaningful stands to frustrate the Windies and take Australia closer to 300. The Aussies ultimately made 310. Carey deserves all the credit for what was a counter-attacking knock.

Information Carey gets dismissed by Roston Chase Carey held out as Australia were reduced to 291/9. Roston Chase brought himself to bowl and pushed a ball wider of off and the length was on the fuller side. Carey went for an expansive hit down the ground and ended up being caught.

Stats 5th fifty for Carey in away Tests Carey scored 8 and 65 runs in this match. He owns 1,896 runs at 35.11 from 41 matches (61 innings). He has 10 fifties (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus West Indies, Carey owns 204 runs from 5 Tests (7 innings) at 34 (50s: 2). In 19 away Tests (home of opposition), he has 924 runs at 35.53 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).