1st Test, Beau Webster slams half-century vs West Indies: Stats

In the first Test match of the series, Australia have made a strong comeback against West Indies . The Australian team, who resumed Day 3 on 92/4, has gone on to add significant runs. Despite a shaky start with four wickets down for just 65 runs, Travis Head and Beau Webster's partnership helped Australia recover. The duo batted through the last eight overs of the day before continuing to hurt WI on Day 3. After Head's dismissal, Webster and Alex Carey added 41 runs.

Partnership details Webster shines versus WI, adds two vital partnerships Webster, who was not out on 19 off 24 balls on Day 2, ended up scoring 63 runs from 120 balls. His knock had 8 fours. He added a vital century-plus stand worth 101 alongside Head for the 5th wicket, helping Australia resurrect their innings. The pair showed a lot of resistance and got the desired runs when needed. After Head perished for 61, Carey joined Webster and the two added 41 runs. Webster perished in the 63rd over to Shamar Joseph. Australia were 202/6 at that stage.

Stats 3rd fifty for Webster in Tests Webster, who scored 11 runs in the first innings, made amends with his knock of 63. This was the all-rounder's 3rd half-century in Tests. He has raced to 305 runs at 43.57. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 3 away Tests (home of opposition), Webster owns 128 runs from 4 innings at 32. This was his maiden fifty in away Tests.