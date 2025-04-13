IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma slammed a solid 141-run knock to help Sunrisers Hyderabad stun Punjab Kings in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season.
The southpaw hit 14 fours and 10 sixes, striking at 256.36. He consumed 55 balls.
SRH chased down PBKS' score of 245/6.
Abhishek's century helped him win the MoM award. He is also our pick as Player of the Day.
Abhishek
A brilliant hundred sees Abhishek floor Punjab
Travis Head and Abhishek added 83 runs in the powerplay. The latter took the initiative and smacked 49 runs from 18 balls. Abhishek got to his fifty off 19 balls.
Both batters kept keeping SRH ahead of the asking rate before Head departed for 66.
Minutes later, Abhishek completed his century. He went on to continue his run after the ton before being dismissed.
Records
Abhishek sets these individual records
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek's 141 is now the highest individual score for SRH in the IPL. He went past David Warner's 126.
His knock is also the highest individual score versus PBKS in the premier competition. He went past Sanju Samson's 119 from 63 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 season.
Century
Highest score by an Indian in IPL and 3rd-highest overall
Abhishek slammed the third-highest individual score in IPL history.
Chris Gayle owns the record with a knock of 175* for RCB against PWI in 2013. Brendon McCullum slammed 158* for KKR against RCB in IPL 2008.
His 141 is now the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL, bettering KL Rahul's 132* against RCB in 2020.
Feats
Abhishek goes on to attain these feats
Abhishek's 141 is the best individual score in an IPL chase, surpassing Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 124 against CSK in 2024.
Abhishek took 40 balls to complete his hundred, making it the sixth-fastest in the IPL.
It is the second-fastest for SRH, behind Head's 39-ball ton against RCB in 2024.
His 10 sixes are the most by any batter for SRH in an IPL innings.