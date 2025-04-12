Abhishek completed his ton off 40 balls. It's the 2nd-fastest ton by a SRH batter in IPL history.

Head holds the record for SRH, slamming a ton off 39 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 2024.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek is now the 7th SRH batter with a ton in IPL.

He is also the 1st SRH batter with a ton versus Punjab.