Abhishek Sharma slams his maiden century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma has slammed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League.
The swashbuckling batter reached his century in the 13th over.
He shared a commading 171-run stand alongside Travis Head for the first wicket.
Chasing Punjab Kings' score of 245/6, Abhishek and Head handed SRH a dream start on a belter of a surface in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Hundred
2nd-fastest hundred for SRH in the IPL
Abhishek completed his ton off 40 balls. It's the 2nd-fastest ton by a SRH batter in IPL history.
Head holds the record for SRH, slamming a ton off 39 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 2024.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek is now the 7th SRH batter with a ton in IPL.
He is also the 1st SRH batter with a ton versus Punjab.
Do you know?
2nd-highest opening stand between Abhishek and Head for SRH
Abhishek and Head's 171-run stand is now the 2nd-highest opening partnership for SRH in IPL history. This is after the 185 runs added between Jonny Bairstow and David Warner against RCB in IPL 2019.
Abhishek
Highest individual score by a batter from SRH
Abhishek slammed 141 runs from 55 balls. He hit 14 fours and 10 sixes, striking at 256.36.
His 141 is now the highest individual score for SRH in the IPL. His knock is also the highest individual score versus PBKS in the premier competition.
He went past Sanju Samson's 119 from 63 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 season.
Stats
1,500 IPL runs for Abhishek
Abhishek has raced past 1,500 runs in the IPL with this knock of 141. He owns 1,569 runs at 26.15. In addition to a ton, he has smashed 7 fifties.
Abhishek also went past 150 fours (152) and owns 83 sixes with a strike rate of 159.77.
Overall in T20s, he has clobbered 3,787 runs. This was his 7th T20 hundred (50s: 20).
Do you know?
3rd-highest score by a batter in the IPL
Abhishek slammed the third-highest individual score in IPL history. Chris Gayle owns the record with a knock of 175* for RCB against PWI in 2013. Brendon McCullum slammed 158* for KKR against RCB in IPL 2008.
Information
SRH beat PBKS to pull off this massive record
SRH (247/2) stunned PBKS by 8 wickets to pull off a massive chase. This is now the second-highest chase in the history of IPL. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer's 82 helped PBKS post 245/6. In response, Abhishek's 141 made the difference.