Shreyas Iyer owns three IPL fifties vs SRH: Key stats
What's the story
The 27th match of the IPL 2025 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
With both teams having explosive batters and match-winners, this promises to be a thrilling high-scoring encounter under the lights.
Eyes will be on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has already made two fifties this season.
Here we decode his stats against SRH.
Stats
Three fifties vs SRH
Iyer has decent numbers against the Pat Cummins-led side.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the PBKS captain has aggregated 485 runs from 18 matches with a strike rate of 122.78.
He has amassed these runs at an average of 34.64.
The tally also includes three half-centuries and a best score of 60.
Meanwhile, the batter has managed 139 runs across three IPL innings in Hyderabad at 69.50.
Face-offs
Iyer vs key SRH bowlers
Iyer has scored 33 IPL runs against his opposite number Pat Cummins without being dismissed. The former has a strike rate of 194.11 in this battle.
Mohammed Shami, another key pacer for SRH, has trapped Iyer once across four IPL innings.
Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him twice across three meetings in the gala T20 competition.
Career
Iyer's IPL 2025 campaign
Iyer, who made a career-best 42-ball 97* in PBKS' IPL 2025 opener, scored an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls in his next outing.
However, his following two scores were 10 and 9. He would want to bounce back against SRH.
In a career spanning a decade, Iyer has racked up 3,295 runs from 120 IPL matches at an average of 33.28.
His tally includes 23 half-centuries. His strike rate reads a decent 129.87.
Information
Do you know?
PBKS bought Iyer for a jaw-dropping sum of ₹26.75 crore in the 2025 mega auction, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history. This came after he won the IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders. The star batter now aims to replicate his heroics with the Punjab-based team.