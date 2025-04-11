What's the story

The 27th match of the IPL 2025 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

With both teams having explosive batters and match-winners, this promises to be a thrilling high-scoring encounter under the lights.

Eyes will be on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has already made two fifties this season.

Here we decode his stats against SRH.