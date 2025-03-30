What's the story

Heinrich Klaasen has entered the elite club of players with 1,000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The South African dasher accomplished the feat with his 13th run in match number 10 of the IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

He was eventually dismissed for a 19-ball 32.

Here we decode his stats and records for the franchise.