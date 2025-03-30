Heinrich Klaasen gets to 1,000 IPL runs for SRH: Stats
What's the story
Heinrich Klaasen has entered the elite club of players with 1,000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The South African dasher accomplished the feat with his 13th run in match number 10 of the IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.
He was eventually dismissed for a 19-ball 32.
Here we decode his stats and records for the franchise.
Knock
A fiery hand from Klaasen
SRH were reeling at 37/4 when Klaasen arrived to bat.
Despite the unfavorable circumstances, he backed his attacking game and played some breathtaking shots.
He added 77 runs with Ankiet Verma for the fifth wicket before falling to Mohit Sharma in the 11th over.
He had to walk for 32 off 19 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes).
Record
Sensational numbers for SRH
Playing his 31st game for the Orange Army, Klaasen became the seventh player with 1,000 IPL runs in SRH colors (now 1,019).
His average of 42.45 is only second to David Warner (49.55) among batters with 700-plus runs for the team.
Klaasen's strike rate of 174.78 is the highest in this regard. His record features six fifties and a hundred.
Performance
Klaasen's IPL journey so far
Overall his IPL career of 38 matches, Klaasen has raced to 1,085 runs at an average of 37.41.
He has an incredible strike rate of 169.53 and has one century and six half-centuries to his name.
This record highlights his potential as a game-changer in SRH's batting order.
He represented Rajasthan Royals before joining SRH in the 2023 season.
Information
Second-fewest balls to 1,000 IPL runs
Earlier in the season, Klaasen became the second-fastest batter to complete 1,000 IPL runs in terms of balls taken. He took just 594 balls to accomplish the milestone. The record is held by Andre Russell (545 balls). Virender Sehwag is next (604 balls).