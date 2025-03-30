MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Decoding the key player battles
The Wankhede Stadium will host its first match of the IPL 2025 season on March 31, as two titans of the league - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - take on each other.
Stakes are high as both teams look to get an edge in this thrilling encounter. Notably, MI have dominated the scenes against KKR in the competition's history.
Here we decode the anticipated player battles that can be on display.
#1
Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine
KKR's mystery spinner Sunil Narine has dismissed Rohit Sharma eight times in the IPL.
This is the most a bowler has dismissed a particular batter in the competition's history, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The batter averages a mere 17.87 in this battle, having managed 141 runs off 134 balls at a strike rate of 106.71.
Interestingly, five of the star batter's dismissals against Narine have come at the Wankhede.
#2
Ajinkya Rahane vs Deepak Chahar
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has had a hard time against MI's new-ball pacer Deepak Chahar.
The pacer has dismissed him four times across as many IPL innings, conceding just 21 runs off 23 balls.
Meanwhile, Trent Boult, MI's other enforcer in the powerplay, has trapped Rahane thrice across six innings.
Rahane must overcome his struggles against these pacers to play a substantial knock against MI.
#3
Quinton de Kock vs Trent Boult
Quinton de Kock mastered KKR's run chase against Rajasthan Royals in his last assignment, scoring an unbeaten 97.
MI would not want to see his wrath and the onus will be on Boult to trap the opener early.
Notably, the pacer has dismissed him six times across nine T20 innings as de Kock averages a paltry 8.33 in this battle.