What's the story

The Wankhede Stadium will host its first match of the IPL 2025 season on March 31, as two titans of the league - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - take on each other.

Stakes are high as both teams look to get an edge in this thrilling encounter. Notably, MI have dominated the scenes against KKR in the competition's history.

Here we decode the anticipated player battles that can be on display.