Kochi: Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in hotel room

Kalabhavan Navas, a Malayalam actor and mimicry artist, was found dead in a hotel room in Chottanikkara, Kochi , on Friday evening. The 51-year-old was staying at the hotel for a film shoot when he was discovered by staff members who alerted the authorities. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, reported PTI. He is survived by his wife and three kids.

Investigation underway Cause of death suspected to be cardiac arrest The cause of Navas's death is suspected to be cardiac arrest, though no confirmation has been received from his family or doctors yet. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at Kalamassery's Government Medical College Hospital today to ascertain the cause of death. His body will be kept at SD Tata Hospital in Chottanikkara until then. Navas's last Instagram post was just four days ago.

Discovery Nothing suspicious found in his room Navas was supposed to check out of the hotel on Friday, but failed to do so. The hotel staff checked his room when he didn't respond to calls from the reception and found him unconscious. According to the police, no suspicious items were found in his room. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death later on Friday night. "Entering performing arts through mimicry, [Navas] brought new dimensions to comic impersonation and won many hearts through stage shows," he said.