Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer gets release date; new poster unveiled

The much-anticipated trailer for Vijay Deverakonda 's upcoming film Kingdom will be launched on Saturday. The announcement was made by Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind the movie, via their social media handles on Tuesday. The trailer will be unveiled at a grand event in Tirupati. The film is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2025.

Poster reveal Check out the intriguing poster Along with the trailer launch announcement, the makers also shared an intriguing poster of Kingdom. The poster features Deverakonda split in two halves. In one half, he is seen with a vermilion tika on his forehead, while in the other, he is dressed in a black kurta as people hail him as a brave warrior ready for war. The power-packed poster has left fans even more excited for the film.

Film details 'Kingdom's release has been delayed several times Kingdom's theatrical release has seen several changes for one reason or the other, from the lead actor getting dengue to post-production hold-ups. It was originally scheduled for March 30, then moved to May 30 and July 4. However, it seems the filmmakers have finally locked in July 31 as the final release date. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and stars Bhagyashree Borse opposite Deverakonda.

Film expectations Producer addressed fans, promised 'adrenaline rush' Producer Naga Vamsi had addressed fans directly on X (formerly Twitter) last month. "I know I get sweet curses every time I post about the delay," he wrote, "but trust me, Kingdom delivers an adrenaline rush like no other." "It's a complete mass entertainer with drama, action and high emotional stakes—done the Gowtam way." The film also stars Satyadev and features music by Anirudh Ravichander.