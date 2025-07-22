ITAT dismisses Congress plea, upholds tax demand of ₹199.15 crore

Filing issues

Late filing of income tax return

The Congress filed its income tax return on February 2, 2019, well past the due date of December 31, 2018. The party had declared nil income in this return. However, during scrutiny in September 2019, the Assessing Officer found that the party had accepted cash donations of ₹14.49 lakh, many of the donations exceeding the ₹2,000 per donor limit under the law.