Summarize Simplifying... In short Minister Rijiju criticized Congress for not awarding the Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar during their tenure, stating it was only awarded under a BJP-supported government.

He also defended India's treatment of minorities, referencing oppressed minorities from neighboring countries seeking refuge in India.

Furthermore, he attributed the development and reduced militancy in Northeast India since 2014 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rijiju was speaking in Lok Sabha

'You've attacked Constitution, changed its soul': Rijiju slams Congress

By Snehil Singh 05:50 pm Dec 14, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday accused the Congress party of changing the essence of the Indian Constitution during a Lok Sabha debate. "You have attacked the Constitution, you have changed the preamble to the Constitution. You have changed the very soul of the Constitution," he said. He further alleged that Congress had attempted to "murder" the Constitution by adding words like "socialist" and "secular" in its 42nd amendment.

Minority safety

Rijiju defends India's record on minority protection

Addressing concerns about minority safety in India, Rijiju argued that oppressed minorities from neighboring countries often seek refuge in India. He questioned why it is said that minorities are not protected in India, citing examples from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. "You know the condition of Pakistan... what has happened to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians in Afghanistan... If there is oppression against minorities or some problem arises...they come to seek protection," he said.

Ambedkar recognition

Rijiju questions Congress's decision on Bharat Ratna

The minister also slammed Congress for not giving the Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar when they were in power. He said Ambedkar was only given the Bharat Ratna after VP Singh's government, which was supported by the BJP, came to power. "You always mention Baba Saheb. You didn't give Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb...Baba Saheb Ambedkar was given the Bharat Ratna," he said.

Regional progress

Rijiju credits Modi for Northeast's development

Rijiju also claimed that before 2014, India's Northeast had a number of militant outfits and no infrastructure development under the Congress rule. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the improvements in infrastructure and connectivity in the region since 2014. The Lok Sabha debate on the Constitution began on December 13 as part of a two-day discussion marking its 75th anniversary. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate, while Prime Minister Modi is expected to respond on December 14.