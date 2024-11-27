Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bangladesh government is scrutinizing ISKCON, labeling it a 'fundamentalist organization' and considering a ban.

This follows unrest sparked by the arrest of Chinmoy Das, a spokesperson for a Hindu group, leading to protests and the death of a lawyer in clashes with police.

The Hindu group is calling for an international investigation into the lawyer's death, maintaining their commitment to peace and stability. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Iskcon is a religious fundamentalist organization: Bangladesh

ISKCON a 'fundamentalist organization': Bangladesh government tells court

By Chanshimla Varah 03:03 pm Nov 27, 202403:03 pm

What's the story The Bangladesh government termed the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) a "religious fundamentalist organization" in court and reportedly said that a ban on it was underway. The statement came during the hearing of a writ petition on Wednesday in the Bangladesh High Court, which sought a ban on Iskcon. The petition was filed amid widespread protests over the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Government scrutiny

Attorney General clarifies government's stance on Iskcon

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman clarified during the hearing that Iskcon is not a political party but a religious fundamentalist organization. "There are attempts to destabilize the country....The government is addressing the situation by.....initiating dialogue with political parties on recent developments," he said. He added the government is currently scrutinizing the organization. The high court has directed Asaduzzaman to provide a report outlining the government's position on Iskcon and an assessment of the country's law and order situation by Thursday morning.

Ongoing unrest

Hindu community protests following Das's arrest

A lawyer, Saiful Islam, was killed during clashes between police and followers of Das. The clashes began after a court sent Chinmoy to jail, rejecting his bail plea in a sedition case. A case was filed against Das and 18 others on charges of allegedly disrespecting the national flag on October 31. On Wednesday, Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, of which Das is a spokesperson, issued a statement claiming the group that killed Islam was attempting to shift blame onto Hindus.

International condemnation

Jote demands judicial investigation

It also demanded a judicial investigation into the killing of the lawyer. If an investigation is conducted in collaboration with international organizations such as the United Nations and other human rights organizations, the facts will be revealed, it said. "We believe in peaceful programs and are committed to maintaining the stability," the Jote said.