Why son of Malaysia's third-richest man has renounced $5bn fortune
Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the only male heir of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, has opted for a life of monasticism instead of inheriting a fortune of over $5 billion. His father, popularly called AK, is Malaysia's third-wealthiest man with business interests in telecommunications, media, oil and gas sectors. Krishnan was also the owner of Aircel, which used to sponsor the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings.
Siripanyo's royal lineage and early life
Siripanyo also has royal lineage through his mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, who is a member of the Thai royal family. Little is known about Siripanyo's childhood, except that he grew up in London and studied in the United Kingdom with his two sisters and speaks as many as eight languages. At 18, Siripanyo visited Thailand to meet his maternal relatives and participated in a temporary ordination at a Buddhist retreat.
Siripanyo's monastic journey at Dtao Dum Monastery
This led him on a journey toward permanent commitment to monastic life, SCMP reported. For more than two decades, Siripanyo has lived at the Dtao Dum Monastery, where he serves as the abbot. But how much of his fortune has Siripanyo given up? As a monk, Siripany lives each day on the generosity of others, but that does not prevent him from receiving riches when necessary.
Siripanyo's occasional return to former lifestyle
He was once seen flying on a private jet to meet Krishnan in Italy. Siripanyo also reportedly went to a spiritual retreat at Penang Hill bought by his father for convenience. Because one of the precepts of Buddhism is familial love, he takes time to see his father on occasion, which necessitates a temporary return to his previous lifestyle, the SCMP report said.