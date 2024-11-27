Summarize Simplifying... In short The son of Malaysia's third-richest man, Siripanyo, has chosen a spiritual path over his $5bn inheritance.

Raised in London and fluent in eight languages, he has spent over two decades living as a monk at the Dtao Dum Monastery in Thailand.

Despite his monastic lifestyle, he occasionally returns to his former life, visiting his father and attending spiritual retreats.

Ananda Krishnan is Malaysia's third-wealthiest man

Why son of Malaysia's third-richest man has renounced $5bn fortune

By Chanshimla Varah 02:20 pm Nov 27, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the only male heir of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, has opted for a life of monasticism instead of inheriting a fortune of over $5 billion. His father, popularly called AK, is Malaysia's third-wealthiest man with business interests in telecommunications, media, oil and gas sectors. Krishnan was also the owner of Aircel, which used to sponsor the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings.

Royal roots

Siripanyo's royal lineage and early life

Siripanyo also has royal lineage through his mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, who is a member of the Thai royal family. Little is known about Siripanyo's childhood, except that he grew up in London and studied in the United Kingdom with his two sisters and speaks as many as eight languages. At 18, Siripanyo visited Thailand to meet his maternal relatives and participated in a temporary ordination at a Buddhist retreat.

Spiritual path

Siripanyo's monastic journey at Dtao Dum Monastery

This led him on a journey toward permanent commitment to monastic life, SCMP reported. For more than two decades, Siripanyo has lived at the Dtao Dum Monastery, where he serves as the abbot. But how much of his fortune has Siripanyo given up? As a monk, Siripany lives each day on the generosity of others, but that does not prevent him from receiving riches when necessary.

Temporary returns

Siripanyo's occasional return to former lifestyle

He was once seen flying on a private jet to meet Krishnan in Italy. Siripanyo also reportedly went to a spiritual retreat at Penang Hill bought by his father for convenience. Because one of the precepts of Buddhism is familial love, he takes time to see his father on occasion, which necessitates a temporary return to his previous lifestyle, the SCMP report said.