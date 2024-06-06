Next Article

Cook this artisanal Italian vegan pesto with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:13 am Jun 06, 202411:13 am

What's the story Pesto, originating from Genoa in the Liguria region of northern Italy, traditionally consists of garlic, European pine nuts, salt, basil leaves, and hard cheese mixed with olive oil. Our artisanal Italian vegan pesto maintains the essence of this cherished condiment while being accessible to those on a plant-based diet. Let's embark on cooking to bring a piece of Italy into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan pesto, assemble two cups of tightly packed fresh basil leaves, three tablespoons of pine nuts or walnuts, two large cloves of garlic, half a cup of extra-virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of nutritional yeast for a cheesy taste, a quarter teaspoon of salt (adjust according to taste), and black pepper to taste. This recipe will produce approximately one cup of pesto.

Step 1

Preparing your ingredients

Begin by gently rinsing the basil leaves under cold water. Dry them thoroughly with paper towels or let them air dry; this step is vital as excess moisture can weaken your pesto's flavor. At the same time, toast the pine nuts or walnuts in a skillet over medium heat for three to five minutes until golden and aromatic, watching carefully to avoid burning.

Step 2

Blending your pesto

In a food processor or blender, mix the toasted nuts, peeled garlic cloves, nutritional yeast, salt, and half your basil leaves. Pulse several times for a rough mix. Gradually add the remaining basil, pulsing continuously. While blending, slowly pour in the olive oil until you reach your preferred consistency; some enjoy chunky pesto while others prefer it smooth.

Step 3

Seasoning and storing

Once your pesto is blended to perfection, taste it and adjust the seasoning with additional salt and black pepper if necessary. If you find the consistency too thick, feel free to blend in more olive oil. Alternatively, a splash of water can be added for thinning without significantly altering its rich flavor, ensuring your artisanal Italian vegan pesto maintains its delightful taste and texture.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Your artisanal Italian vegan pesto is now ready to serve! It pairs wonderfully with pasta for a classic dish but is equally delightful as a spread on crusty bread or dolloped atop roasted vegetables. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week or freeze it in ice cube trays for longer storage.