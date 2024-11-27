Summarize Simplifying... In short Seoul has experienced its heaviest November snowfall in over a century, prompting President Yoon Suk Yeol to mobilize resources to prevent traffic accidents and other snow-related issues.

Seoul experiences heaviest November snowfall in over 100 years

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:17 pm Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Seoul, South Korea's capital, has recorded its heaviest November snowfall since 1907 when records began. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), by 7:00am on Wednesday, the city was covered under 16.5cm of snow. This is more than the previous record of 12.4cm of snowfall on November 28, 1972, in Seoul.

Travel chaos

Snowstorm disrupts air and sea travel across South Korea

The unprecedented snowfall has thrown the entire country out of gear, grounding at least 220 flights and halting around 90 ferries. Authorities ordered these measures as a precautionary step to ensure safety amid the severe weather conditions. Hundreds of hiking trails were also closed due to safety concerns from the heavy snowfall.

Presidential response

President Yoon Suk Yeol orders mobilization for snow-related incidents

In light of the snowfall, President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered safety and transport ministries to deploy all available personnel and equipment. This is to prevent traffic accidents and other snow-related incidents that could arise due to the inclement weather. The president also stressed on quick communication of weather and traffic information to help citizens avoid damages or inconveniences due to the snowfall.

Public impact

Snowstorm affects public transport, causes fatal accident

The heavy snowfall also affected public transport in Seoul, with a subway line getting delayed by nine minutes during rush hour. The storm affected most of South Korea, with central, eastern and southwestern regions receiving 10-23cm of snow. Tragically, the severe weather conditions caused a five-vehicle accident in Hongcheon, which left one dead and four injured.