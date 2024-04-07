Next Article

TWICE's Nayeon confirmed for Waterbomb Festival Seoul 2024

What's the story Nayeon, a member of the renowned K-pop girl group TWICE, has been officially announced as a performer at the upcoming music festival, Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea. The confirmation was made public on Sunday through the festival's official social media channels. The event, which is set to take place from July 5 to 7, will offer a chance for festival-goers to see their favorite idols up close.

Nayeon to perform as part of the Green Team

To note, Nayeon is set to perform on July 7, representing the Green Team at the Waterbomb Festival. The festival organizers expressed their excitement with a vibrant message: "The standard of centers, Nayeon! Her freshness is POP! POP! A water bomb full of excitement and bursting with fruit juice." Apart from Nayeon, singer-actor Kwon Eun-bi, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, I.O.I's Chungha, and American rapper-singer Jessi will perform at the Waterbomb festival this year.

Here's a glimpse of what this festival looks like!

Career highlights: Nayeon's rise to stardom with TWICE

Also known as Im Na-yeon, the South Korean singer gained global fame as a member of TWICE, formed by JYP Entertainment through the reality TV show Sixteen in 2015. In June 2022, she released her first extended play (EP) titled Im Nayeon, which topped the Circle Album Chart and secured seventh place on the US Billboard 200. This achievement made her the first solo South Korean artist to enter this chart's top 10.

Nayeon's early journey into music and entertainment

Her musical journey began in her childhood when she participated in a modeling contest that caught the attention of her current label, JYP. Despite her mother's initial concerns about her age, she secretly auditioned for the agency on September 15, 2010, and was accepted as a trainee. She had initially planned to debut with 6mix, a girl group project by JYPE that eventually didn't materialize.

Meanwhile, a look at TWICE's current group activities

Meanwhile, in group activities, TWICE released the single I Got You on February 2. This song served as the pre-release single from their 13th EP, With You-th, which was launched on February 23 alongside the lead single One Spark. Furthermore, it was announced that the group is set to release their 5th Japanese studio album, coinciding with their special concerts at Yanmar Stadium Nagai and Nissan Stadium, scheduled for July 2024.