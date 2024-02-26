K-pop: EXO fan meet 'ONE' scheduled in April; date inside
The highly anticipated 2024 EXO fan meeting titled ONE is set to mesmerize fans on April 14 at the Incheon Yeongjongdo Inspire Arena, with two sessions planned at 2:00pm KST (10:30am IST) and 7:00pm (3:30pm IST). This exciting event follows the 2023 EXO CLOCK fan meeting and will showcase six members of the internationally renowned K-pop group as Kai and Sehun are currently serving in the military.
Ticketing details are out
Eager fans can reserve their tickets through the Melon Ticket website, with pre-sales for official EXO fan club EXO-L membership holders starting at 8:00pm KST (4:30pm IST) on March 4, and general sales kicking off at 8:00pm (4:30pm IST) on March 6. The fan meeting will feature Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, and D.O. (Do Kyungsoo), offering a unique chance for fans to connect with their beloved idols.