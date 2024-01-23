EXO's Baekyun's Lonsdaleite Asia Tour announced; concert dates inside

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

EXO's Baekyun's Lonsdaleite Asia Tour announced; concert dates inside

By Aikantik Bag 12:27 am Jan 23, 202412:27 am

Lonsdaleite Asia Tour starts in March 2024

Get ready, K-pop fans! EXO's Baekhyun is gearing up for his highly anticipated solo concert Asia tour titled Lonsdaleite, kicking off on March 16 and 17 at the KSPO Dome, Seoul. This exciting announcement came from his new label, INB100. Not only is this Baekhyun's first solo concert in nearly three years, but it's also his first in-person solo show in 12 years since his debut.

2/3

Cities Baekyun will cover on the tour

With this event, the City Lights singer will make history as the youngest male solo artist to perform at the KSPO Dome. Interestingly, Lonsdaleite is named after a rare diamond that's 58% stronger than ordinary diamonds, symbolizing Baekhyun's unwavering strength, resilience, and artistry. A recently unveiled poster showcases a brilliant light shining like a diamond, hinting at the tour. Beginning in Seoul, it will subsequently take place in Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

3/3

Check the tour schedule here