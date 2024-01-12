Box office collection: 'Devil' to exit theaters soon

Telugu films have been witnessing a surge in great content in recent years and several stars from the industry emerged as pan-India superstars. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is a budding star who has a loyal fan base in his domestic arena. His recent actioner Devil: The British Secret Agent opened to good numbers and went on to rake in decently.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Abhishek Nama directorial earned Rs. 39 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.63 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews and performed well. The current pulse suggests that the film will soon exit the theaters due to the big Sankranti releases this weekend. The cast includes Samyuktha Menon and Elnaaz Nourozi among others.

