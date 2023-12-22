Box office buzz: 'Salaar' set for Rs. 95cr opening!

'Salaar' box office prediction

"Rebel Star" Prabhas is back on celluloid with the most anticipated Telugu film of 2023—Salaar. The actor has had a tumultuous journey at the box office with a string of commercial duds in recent years. But now, he finally seems to be on his way to reclaim the throne with the Prashanth Neel directorial. Analysts expect a humongous Rs. 95 crore opening for Salaar.

Aiming for Rs. 100 crore mark globally

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the actioner is set to register a Rs. 95 crore opening (early estimates) on Friday in India. The film is witnessing tremendous buzz in the international markets, too. Hence, it might easily surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. The film is co-headlined by Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is pitted against Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

