Prabhas's 'Salaar' non-theatrical rights sold for Rs. 350 crore

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 05:00 pm 1 min read

'Salaar' is currently in post production stage

The Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the most sought-after actors in India. After a string of flops, the Baahubali actor is looking for a commercial comeback with his upcoming actioner Salaar. The Prashanth Neel directorial got postponed and now reports are rife that the non-theatrical rights have been sold for a staggering amount of over Rs. 350 crore. As per India Today, Star TV has acquired the satellite rights for all languages, while Netflix has secured the OTT rights.

Hombale Films apologized for delay earlier today

Reports were rife that the action thriller would get postponed and the makers announced the same on Wednesday. Hombale Films issued a statement apologizing for the film's postponement. The statement read, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience." Reportedly, a new release date will be unveiled next week.

