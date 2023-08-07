Vijay Deverakondra-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Kushi' trailer release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 05:29 pm 1 min read

'Kushi' trailer release date revealed

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have emerged to become pan-India stars from the current generation with their respective works on celluloid. The duo is collaborating for an upcoming romantic drama Kushi which is in the buzz for quite some time. Now, Deverakonda took to Twitter and revealed that the makers are set to unveil the trailer on Wednesday, August 9.

More about the film

Deverakonda tweeted, "It's here. This Aug 9th. 2 mins 41 secs of #KushiTrailer #Kushi Releasing worldwide September 1!" The movie is helmed by Shiva Nirvana, whereas it is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The anticipation is huge among fans as all have witnessed the camaraderie between the two on social media.

