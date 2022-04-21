Entertainment

'VD11': Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second collaboration starts rolling

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 21, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Tentatively titled 'VD11', the film's shooting is expected to be started soon

It was in March we had learned that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu might team up for the second time after Mahanati. And turns out, the rumors are indeed true. Tentatively titled VD11, the romantic film was launched on Thursday with a pooja in Hyderabad. The Shiva Nirvana-directorial will be bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar via their Mythri Movie Makers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Deverakonda's last romantic film that performed well at the box office was Dear Comrade, which released in 2019.

So, as far as that genre is concerned, the young actor needs a project with good content.

Separately, he had last collaborated with Ruth Prabhu in the Telugu blockbuster Mahanati, so it will definitely be a treat to see them come together on celluloid again.

Shooting First leg of shooting to be held in Kashmir

Apart from romance, the upcoming movie will also have comedy elements and be a clean family entertainer. As per media reports, the film is set to be rolled out in the last week of April in Kashmir. And the first schedule will go on for 27 days. VD11 will also be shot in other places like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Kerala's Alappuzha or Alleppey.

Information Meet the cast, crew

Noted music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam) is on board the project as its music director. "This will be my debut in Telugu! Heartfelt thanks to all of you for the support and prayers," Wahab wrote on Instagram G Murali will crank the camera. Besides the aforementioned actors, VD11 will co-star Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

Updates Other projects of Ruth Prabhu and Deverakonda

Separately, Deverakonda will next be seen in sports drama Liger, directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 25 this year. On the other hand, Ruth Prabhu has several interesting projects in her pipeline including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, releasing on April 28. She also has mythological drama Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, and Citadel (Hindi) in her pipeline.