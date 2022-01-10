'Rowdy Boys' trailer: Ashish-Anupama Parameswaran's film looks engaging

Jan 10, 2022

'Rowdy Boys' has been directed by Harsha Konuganti and bankrolled by Dil Raju

The theatrical trailer of the upcoming Telugu film Rowdy Boys was released recently. This film, which is being bankrolled by Dil Raju, is his nephew Ashish's launch vehicle. Going by the clip, one can guess that the film will be a campus romantic drama, and it seems the movie was made on a pretty large scale. The trailer was launched by Jr. NTR.

Context Why does the story matter?

Raju is one of the most successful Telugu film producers and owns Sri Venkateswara Creations.

While he has several big-ticket films in his pipeline, including Vijay's Thalapathy 66, all eyes are on Rowdy Boys as the film is launching his kin.

Apparently, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, let's wait and see if Rowdy Boys passes muster!

Observation The trailer hints at typical campus drama

Back to the 2:25-minute-long trailer, it introduces Ashish as your normal college chap who falls in love with a medical student (Anupama Parameswaran). Then, two boys are seen fighting over a woman, and it soon becomes a war between two student gangs. The film does look like a typical college drama, but let's see. Sahidev Vikram is also seen playing a key role.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Here’s the trailer of #RowdyBoys https://t.co/5WSwasappu

Looks very promising. My best wishes to Ashish on his debut. Also, good luck to Raju garu, Sirish garu, Sri Harsha, Anupama and the entire team. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 8, 2022

Details Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for 'Rowdy Boys'

Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati, and Komalee Prasad will also be featured in Rowdy Boys. To note, big names such as Devi Sri Prasad and Madhie are also a part of the crew as the film's music director and cinematographer, respectively. This adds more value to the film as a product. The Harsha Konuganti-directorial is to be released on January 14.

Clash Film to fight it out with 'Bangarraju'

Meanwhile, Rowdy Boys will have a clash with Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju, which is set to be released on January 14, too. The fantasy drama, directed by Kalyan Krishna, features Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the postponement of films like Radhe Shyam and RRR comes as an advantage to both these ventures in terms of possible box office runs.