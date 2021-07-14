Suresh Babu: Narrative of 'Narappa' is layered and thought provoking

Telugu feature film Narappa is a gripping drama with a layered story, the film's co-producer, D Suresh Babu said following the trailer release of the movie on Wednesday. Billed as an emotional saga starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani, Narappa showcases the heart-wrenching story of a farmer, his family, and their struggle to survive through the harsh uncertainties.

Directed by Srikanth Addala and also produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film is slated to premiere on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video. Set in the fields of Andhra Pradesh, the action drama follows Narappa (Venkatesh) and the unseen struggles of a farmer. Narappa is a story that holds a special place "in our hearts," said producer Babu.

"Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast, as well as crew members, have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive," the filmmaker said in a statement. "We wanted every viewer to leave with more than just a story and that is exactly what this gripping drama has to offer," he added.

Co-producer Thanu said he is honored to be a part of this "phenomenal film." "The film's core message is very powerful. It does not shy away from the truths. I am certain that it will impact in ways that no one would expect. I am incredibly happy that we are able to showcase our film to audiences across 240 countries and territories," he added.