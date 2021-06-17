Women identified with Suchi: Priyamani on 'The Family Man' role

Priyamani plays the character of Suchi in 'The Family Man'

Actor Priyamani is happy that women have identified with her character of Suchitra 'Suchi' Iyer and her dilemma as a wife tired of being the only caretaker of her family in the popular web series The Family Man. Season two chronicles the character's frustration of not getting along with her teenage daughter Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) while also trying to make her marriage work.

Suchi is every woman burdened by emotional baggage: Priyamani

Priyamani said her attempt was to flesh out Suchi's dilemma with sincerity so that it resonates with women who find themselves in a similar situation of wanting to open up and burdened by emotional baggage. "A lot of women have identified with how Suchi wants to talk, wants somebody to listen to what she's going through but is not able to," the 37-year-old actor.

We improvised a number of scenes during the shoot: Priyamani

Priyamani said while most of the dialogues were written in the script, a lot of the quirks were improvised on set, thanks to her co-star Bajpayee. A memorable scene of the couple from this season's trailer was when Srikant pauses to Google the meaning of sham in the middle of an argument after Suchi says their marriage is a sham.

Future of Suchi and Srikant's relationship hangs in the balance

The latest season saw Srikant and his team fight a new, brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by South star Samantha Akkineni. Whereas, on the home front, Srikant's crumbling relationship with Suchi was one of the highlights of the series. The season finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Suchi finally mustering the courage to open up to Srikant.

'The Family Man 2' ended on a cliffhanger

The question Lonavala mein kya hua tha?, Priyamani said has now become an equivalent of Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?- a question that captured fans' attention when filmmaker SS Rajamouli's first movie in the Baahubali series ended on a cliffhanger. Priyamani said the makers were completely unaware that the mystery of what allegedly happened between Suchi and Arvind would continue to garner fan interest.

Everyone wants to know what happened in Lonavala: Priyamani

"This is a never-ending question! Everyone, even in season two, wanted to know what happened in Lonavala. I get at least 15-20 messages on my social media (every day), asking 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha? Please tell us, we won't tell anyone'," she said.