Wanted my 'The Family Man-2' character to be balanced: Samantha

Samantha watched documentaries of Tamilians' struggles to bring depth to her character

South star Samantha Akkineni says she was particular about playing her character Raji in The Family Man Season 2 with a balanced, nuanced, and sensitive approach. The sophomore season of the Amazon Prime Video series, which premiered on Friday, has actor Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter.

Raji reminds us to come together to eradicate ills: Samantha

Samantha, best known for her roles in Eega , Mahanati , Mersal , Anjaan, makes her debut in the digital space with the series by filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. In a lengthy Instagram post, she charted her journey with Raji, a character that she said serves as a much-needed reminder to come together as a society to eradicate hate, oppression, and greed.

Some politicians were against the show's release

Before the release, the series faced opposition from Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman, who demanded to stop the broadcast of the show for showing Tamilians in a negative light.

Samantha watched documentaries to prepare for the role

At the time Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had said that they respect the sentiments of Tamil people and have come up with a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story. Samantha, 34, said that her preparation for Raji involved watching documentaries about the Tamilians' struggles and she was devastated to see the suffering of the people of Eelam, especially women.

The first season of the show received great reviews

The first season of The Family Man premiered in September 2019 and opened to great reviews. Season two of the show is recreating history with a critical appreciation for the performances and gripping storytelling. The show also features actors Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar, Seema Biswas, and Asif Basra.