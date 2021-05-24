Rajya Sabha MP objects to 'The Family Man-2' Tamils' portrayal

Vaiko urged MIB to ban 'The Family Man 2' broadcast

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's general secretary Vaiko has sought a ban on the upcoming Amazon Prime show The Family Man 2. The Rajya Sabha MP wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar yesterday, urging him to take prompt action. After netizens, Vaiko has now alleged that the thriller series depicts Tamils "as terrorists and ISI Agents" with links to Pakistan.

'These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people'

Citing the trailer of The Family Man season 2, Vaiko wrote that the makers had erroneously shown the "sacrifices made by Tamil Eelam warriors" as terrorist acts. "These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people," noted the MDMK leader, before adding that, "The people of Tamil Nadu are raising serious objections over such act and are protesting against the Serial (sic)."

Ban it or Tamil Nadu people will react seriously: Vaiko

The MP urged Javadekar to take "immediate" steps and stop the broadcast of The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime. His letter warned that if no action is taken, "the people of Tamil Nadu" would react "very seriously," and the government will have to "face serious consequences." On its part, the I&B Ministry is yet to give out a statement in response.

Earlier, netizens had raised their voice against the depiction

Vaiko's letter isn't an isolated incident, as several Twitter users had protested against Samantha Akkineni's Raji, who apparently was shown as a militant. Notably, her uniform resembled that of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. Netizens called directors Raj and DK, along with the streamer "Hindi racists" and "ignorant." They demanded that necessary changes be made, otherwise they will be boycotting all Amazon services.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader had also blasted 'Madras Cafe' previously

The hashtag #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils trended heavily and raked in thousands of supportive tweets. Following this, Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman had also demanded a ban. Penning a long note on Twitter, the politician said the trailer was "created to mislead Tamils" and choosing Chennai as the setting was no coincidence. He also criticized movies like Inam and Madras Cafe for their portrayal.

