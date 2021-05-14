Is 'The Family Man 2' premiering on June 11?

Is Srikant Tiwari returning this June with 'The Family Man 2'?

It seems like the long-drawn wait is finally over, and The Family Man 2 will drop on Amazon Prime Video soon. As per a recent claim, the second installment of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer hit web series will premiere on June 11. Makers are reportedly going to make an official announcement shortly. To recall, the first season, created by Raj & DK, dropped in 2019.

It will simultaneously release in four languages

As per the official Twitter handle of the streaming guide channel LetsOTT Global, Amazon is touted to make the return official with an announcement this week. The post went on to inform fans that dubbing of The Family Man 2 has been completed in four languages, namely Hindi, English, Telugu, and Tamil. Also, "simultaneous release confirmed in the above-mentioned languages," read the tweet.

This is what the tweet said

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: #TheFamilyMan season 2 is gearing up for a big premiere on June 11th via Amazon Prime. Dubbing completed for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English languages. Simultaneous release confirmed in the above mentioned languages.



Official announcement this week! pic.twitter.com/axZi67yUxF — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) May 12, 2021

Fans rejoiced on social media platforms, Bajpayee added to hype

The report was immediately celebrated by the loyal fanbase. One Twitter user rightly pointed out that now the second season was coming, they must watch the first season again! "Finally some good news, have been waiting for this like forever," read another tweet. Interestingly, Bajpayee, adding to the hype, retweeted a user's quote on the announcement news. This surely has us more excited.

To recall, Bajpayee had confirmed 'summer release' before

Season 2 of the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK-led show was scheduled to drop on February 12, but it was pushed back for some undisclosed reason. Later in March, lead star Bajpayee confirmed to a portal that the new season would arrive at "the peak of summer." If the June premiere proves to be true, then the Satya actor's words do hold ground.

Telugu star Samantha is the key character this season

Another report backed the claim, mentioning Amazon was focusing on The Last Hour in May, and is thus unlikely to drop the highly anticipated thriller sans due promotion this month. Apart from Bajpayee, the main cast of The Family Man consists of Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. To note, South superstar Samantha Akkineni will play a pivotal role this season.