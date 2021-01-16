Just one day after its release, Amazon Prime Video's political-thriller web series Tandav has landed into a controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Users on social media expressed disappointment over a scene where actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a stage performer appearing as Lord Shiva. Many have even called for a ban on the show. Here is more on this.

Details What was the controversial scene all about?

Ayyub, who has previously been targeted for joining the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and for supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation, is being accused of mocking the Hindu God Shiva by using foul language while portraying the deity. The controversial scene, which is from the first episode of the series, also shows one character saying that Lord Rama has more followers on social media

Reactions People expressed displeasure over the show's content

Social media users have slammed the show's makers for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods. In fact, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader Gaurav Goel has urged people to lodge a complaint against the show. Separately, a Twitter user wrote, "When will you realize that it's all about How to hurt Hindu sentiments using their Gods and Dharma and not about Entertainment at all (sic)."

The object of #Section295-A is to punish deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion. @Uppolice @AwasthiAwanishK @noidapolice @myogioffice

Sir please take some strict actions against the same #BoycottTandav

#Tandav Review 1:@Mdzeeshanayyub calls himself Shiva and poses as Bhagwan Shiva in a film by @aliabbaszafar to insult Hindus and Hindu Gods in #Tandav on @PrimeVideoIN



Urduwood has decided to go all-out to please its Pakistani abbus. Is our anger wrong?

Criticism Many also unhappy with the story of the show

Since the series premiered on the said streaming platform, it has invited online hatred and trolling. Apart from the aforementioned accusation, some users have slammed the show for allegedly glorifying leftist ideologies. Citing these issues, countless social media users have urged viewers to boycott the series and have also requested the authorities to ban it, by trending #BoycottTandav and #BanTandavNow.

About A brief about 'Tandav'

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the show attempts to highlight the ugly games played behind politics and power in today's times. Released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, the series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sunil Grover, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others. The nine-episode series has received mixed reviews from critics.

