Abhimanyu Dassani, who had made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018, has shared a fresh glimpse of his upcoming movie Nikamma. Co-starring singing sensation Shirley Setia alongside Dassani, the movie's new look promises to offer a mad ride to fans. The action entertainer has been directed by Sabbir Khan and is expected to be released this year. Here's more.

Details Riding into 2021 to win over your hearts: Dassani

Dassani shared a picture featuring himself and Setia taking a fun ride on a rickshaw and wrote, "Riding into 2021 to win over your hearts...Your friendly neighborhood. Nikamma - the action entertainer. Coming Soon (sic)." He tagged the makers and other actors of the upcoming movie in the caption. The film is said to be a fun-filled action entertainer.

Instagram Post Here is the post by Dassani

Instagram post A post shared by abhimanyud on January 5, 2021 at 4:40 pm IST

Comeback 'Nikamma' will mark Shilpa Shetty's acting comeback

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who took a sabbatical after the 2007 movie Apne, will be seen making a comeback through Nikamma. Shetty had started shooting for the movie in 2019 and will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Apart from this movie, she will also be seen in comedy film Hungama 2, alongside actors Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffery.

Quote 'Abhimanyu will add new dimension to how action is done'

As reported by Pinkvilla, director Khan said, "This year, audiences are hungry for entertainment...I have tried to up the action levels and after Hrithik and Tiger, Abhimanyu will add a new dimension to how action is done."

Movie Earlier, 'Nikamma' was supposed to release in June 2020

Produced by Sony Pictures India and Sabbir Khan Films, Nikamma was earlier supposed to be released in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot of the movie had started in July 2019, but came to a halt because of the pandemic and resumed after the relaxation of lockdown norms. It is expected to be released later in 2021.

Work A brief about Dassani and Setia's careers