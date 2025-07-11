How Microsoft's new AI could revolutionize drug discovery

Microsoft has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, BioEmu, to accelerate drug discovery. The deep learning model can generate thousands of protein structures per hour while using just a single graphics processing unit (GPU). "Understanding protein motion is essential to understanding biology and advancing drug discovery," said CEO Satya Nadella while announcing the innovative tool on social media platform X.

Technological advancement AI system emulates the structural ensembles proteins adopt Nadella stressed the importance of protein motion in biology and drug discovery. He shared a research paper on BioEmu, which he described as an AI system that emulates the structural ensembles proteins adopt. This revolutionary tool provides insights in hours that would otherwise take years of simulation. The development of BioEmu marks a major leap forward in our understanding of protein structures and their roles in biological processes.

Drug development Significance of proteins in biological processes Proteins are integral to nearly all biological processes in humans and other life forms. They play key roles in everything from muscle fiber formation to disease protection. While recent years have seen progress in understanding protein structures, predicting a single protein structure from its amino acid sequence remained a challenge. BioEmu gives scientists a peek into the diverse structural ensembles proteins can adopt, enabling them to better understand how these molecules work and ultimately design more effective drugs.