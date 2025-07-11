Afghan taxi drivers using rooftop coolers to survive extreme heat

In the sweltering city of Kandahar, Afghanistan , taxi drivers have come up with an innovative way to beat the heat. They have started using handmade air coolers on their vehicles. These unique contraptions are made from scrubby barrels and exhaust tubes attached to the roofs of taxis. The temperature in Kandahar often crosses 40°C, and regular car ACs tend to fail, according to cabbies.

Performance 'This works better than AC' Abdul Bari, a taxi driver, swears by the effectiveness of these handmade coolers over built-in ACs. He said, "This works better than [built-in] AC. ACs only cool the front. This cooler spreads air throughout the car." A video from AFP shows Bari using sticky tape to fix the cooler's exhaust vent onto his taxi's window while an assistant climbs atop it to secure its body.

Maintenance Water needs to be refilled manually The only downside of this inventive setup is the need to refill water manually in the unit twice a day, as per Bari. Even with this inconvenience, he says, "It works well for me." Another taxi driver, Gul Mohammad, turned to these custom coolers a few years ago when the weather started getting "extremely hot." He spent 3,000 Afghanis ($43) on his personalized cooler after finding repairs for broken AC systems too expensive.

Passenger response Passengers welcome the innovative solution Passengers have also welcomed this innovative cooling solution. One passenger, Norullah, said, "When there's no cooler, it becomes very difficult." He even carries anti-heat medicine with him and recently had to get an intravenous drip due to a heat-related illness. Afghanistan recorded its hottest spring from April to June this year and is currently facing a severe nationwide drought that has devastated crops and rural livelihoods, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).