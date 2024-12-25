Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, allegedly targeting Taliban hideouts, have resulted in 15 deaths, including Waziristani refugees.

This action has escalated tensions between the two nations, with the Afghan Taliban accusing Pakistan of violating their sovereignty and Pakistan blaming the Afghan Taliban for sheltering militants.

Amidst this conflict, concerns over worsening diplomatic relations are rising, especially following a recent trade discussion visit by Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The attacks killed at least 15 people

Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan result in 15 deaths

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:40 am Dec 25, 202409:40 am

What's the story On December 24, a series of airstrikes planned by Pakistan targeted Afghanistan's Paktika province's Barmal district. At least 15 people, including women and children, were killed in the attacks. Seven villages were targeted, and massive destruction was reported especially in Murg Bazaar and Laman. In Laman, an entire family of five was wiped out in the bombings. Local sources attributed the strikes to Pakistani jets.

Taliban response

Taliban condemns airstrikes, vows retaliation

The Taliban's Ministry of Defence condemned the airstrikes and pledged to retaliate, asserting their right to defend their land and sovereignty. They claimed that among those killed were "Waziristani refugees." Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban, said on X (formerly Twitter) that "civilian people, mostly Waziristani refugees," were victims of the airstrike.

Target controversy

Pakistan's alleged target: Taliban hideouts

While Pakistani officials have denied the airstrikes, security sources said they targeted Taliban hideouts near the border. This comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Afghan territory. Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of harboring TTP fighters who have intensified attacks on Pakistani forces, a claim vehemently denied by the Afghan Taliban.

Refugee crisis

Waziristani refugees and deteriorating diplomatic relations

The Waziristani refugees, who were among the bombing victims, are civilians displaced by military operations in Pakistan's tribal areas. Islamabad claims many TTP leaders have found refuge in Afghanistan under the Taliban's protection, a claim Afghan officials refuted while emphasizing civilian casualties. These airstrikes come after Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, visited Kabul for trade discussions, raising concerns of worsening diplomatic relations between the two nations.