Pakistan: Suicide bombing at army base leaves 23 dead

By Riya Baibhawi 02:44 pm Dec 12, 202302:44 pm

23 people have been killed in the blast

At least 23 people died in a suicide bombing attack at a Pakistan Army base in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, AFP reported. It took place in Tehsil Daraban of Dera Ismail Khan district, near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, early on Tuesday. Terrorists linked to the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. An official said that many victims were asleep and dressed in civilian clothes, making it hard to confirm if they were military personnel.

27 wounded, toll may rise as rescue efforts continue

The attack started at 2:30am on Tuesday when a bomb-laden suicide vehicle exploded at a school building serving as a temporary military base. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a group associated with the Pakistani Taliban, reportedly claimed the assault started with a "martyrdom attack" by a fighter, followed by others storming the compound. Three rooms of the school had collapsed, the official said, and rescue efforts were ongoing to recover bodies from the wreckage. Moreover, 27 people were injured in the attack.